Painters of Metro Detroit is focused on helping our customers all throughout Detroit and the Metro Detroit area. It doesn't matter if you are seeking residential or commercial painting, our team of expert professionals will ensure that you have an amazing experience and a paint job you can be proud of. Providing quality exterior and interior painting is no easy task, especially in tricky places. Taping windows, moving furniture and actually applying the coats of paint can be a time consuming and daunting task. Painters of Metro Detroit are here so you can relax. Let us do the heavy lifting. We have years of experience painting throughout the Detroit area and are confident we provide the best quality painting service in the Detroit area.
- Services
- Painting Services in Ferndale
- Wallpaper Application near me
- Exterior Painting in Ferndale
- Interior Painting
- Drywall Repair near me
- Commercial Painting
- Fence Refinishing in Ferndale
- Service areas
- Ferndale
- Address
-
1595 Silman St
48220 Ferndale
United States
+1-2489004866