We enable a smarter and safer world by providing advanced, custom-tailored security solutions and services to our clients. We offer a full range of top-of-the-line Residential, Commercial, Government and Industrial security systems. Apart from that we do sell Electronics Smart Gadgets and help other business in growing by providing Digital Marketing and Social Media Marketing Services.
- Service areas
- Gaya
- Address
-
Noor Complex, Opp Civil Line Police Station,bihar
823001 Gaya
India
+91-7004196478 www.smartxzone.com