When it comes to towing services, it is paramount to look for a reputable company that can resolve vehicle mishaps safely and quickly. Here at Indy Towing Services, we take pride in providing efficient service with an emergency-based mindset. We cultivated a team composed of professionals who possess exceptional moral values in responding to roadside assistance needs.

Indy Towing is committed to covering all of our customers’ towing needs—24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We do wrecker service, tow truck service, and other towing services that will help you get back on the road as soon as possible.



