Blue Octopus
Other Businesses in Otley
    • Take your business to new heights by recruiting the best talent in the market. At Blue Octopus, we offer next-generation technology and services to businesses that improve every element of the talent acquisition process. Our products and services are designed to bring efficiency, transparency and scalability. From advanced HR management services platforms like Octo to advertising packages for vacancies exposure, we create customized solutions that suit your needs and budget. So, what are you waiting for? Tap into the pool of talent in your industry with our streamlined talent acquisition solutions. Consult with our experts today.

    Service areas
    Otley
    Address
    Octo House, 2 Station Road,West Yorkshire
    LS21 3HX Otley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1135323418 blueoctopus.co.uk
