Church of the Holy Spirit
    • Come as we invite nations and generations to experience God's love and power here in a blessed Church in Leesburg, VA. Church of the Holy Spirit is a three streams church. There is evangelical, charismatic, and sacramental. We all love God, each other, and all our neighbors. We make disciples that make disciples and plant churches that plant churches. Join a growing church that welcomes everyone with open arms.
    Services
    Church
    Service areas
    Leesburg
    Address
    908 Trailview Blvd SE, STE 200
    20175 Leesburg
    United States
    +1-7037260777 holyspiritleesburg.org
