Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
TA Paints Ltd
Painters in Wolverhampton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • TA Paints Ltd is your one-stop shop for paint products for a wide range of applications. Being leading industrial paint manufacturers and suppliers in the UK, we provide the highest quality paint at competitive prices. We can supply a variety of paints in any colours you need for industrial, trade and domestic purposes. From floor paints to marine and vehicle paints, we have it all. As there is no middleman, you can feel reassured of the quality and prices. We are happy to create any bespoke colours. Visit our website to view our product selection and place your orders today.

    Service areas
    Wolverhampton
    Address
    European House, Salisbury Street,West Midlands
    WV3 0BG Wolverhampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1902428482 www.taindustrialpaints.co.uk
      Add SEO element