Operating across Asia Pacific, Invest Islands® is an award-winning Indonesian land and property brokerage. With offices in Lombok, Hong Kong and Australia, the company provides investors a mechanism to purchase premium real estate assets in Indonesia without the need for a local nominee.
Tailored for both local and foreign investors, Invest Islands® also develops prize-winning luxury resorts and residences with a strong focus on sustainability and the environment.
- Service areas
- Praya
- Address
-
Jl. Raya Kuta No.5, Kuta, Pujut
83573 Praya
Indonesia
+62-87758320896 www.invest-islands.com