Invest Islands
Paving in Praya
    Operating across Asia Pacific, Invest Islands® is an award-winning Indonesian land and property brokerage. With offices in Lombok, Hong Kong and Australia, the company provides investors a mechanism to purchase premium real estate assets in Indonesia without the need for a local nominee.


    Tailored for both local and foreign investors, Invest Islands® also develops prize-winning luxury resorts and residences with a strong focus on sustainability and the environment.


    Service areas
    Praya
    Address
    Jl. Raya Kuta No.5, Kuta, Pujut
    83573 Praya
    Indonesia
    +62-87758320896 www.invest-islands.com
