Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Motilal Books
Other Businesses in St Albans
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • If you’re looking for Indian books, you've come to the right place. Motilal (UK) Books of India is a specialised distributor of all Indian publishers of English language books. We offer the widest selection of titles and publishers available outside India and equivalent to inside India! We also supply publications of other Indian languages and books from the South Asian region, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Myanmar. Our catalogue includes titles available from more than 750 Indian publishers. Visit our website to view our selection.

    Service areas
    London Colney and St Albans
    Address
    4 Sandridge Park,London Colney
    AL3 6PH St Albans
    United Kingdom
    +44-1727761677 www.motilalbooks.com
      Add SEO element