china passenger elevator





Aoma Elevator is a professional manufacturing and trading company in China. Our company mainly covers Passenger elevator, Home elevator, Sightseeing elevator, Cargo elevator, Escalator, Shopping car escalator and also do elevator spare parts. Now wel are exporting our products over the 30 countries in the world. we always puts customers first. Before placing an order, we will customize the elevators for you according to the different requirements of the customer, such as the specific specifications of the elevator shaft size, the height of the floor, the design of the machine room, the size of the elevator car. We know that every customer has different requirements for elevators, which is why customization is one of our top priorities.





https://www.vksfujilift.com/