Zhejiang Aoma Elevator Co., Ltd.
Building Supplies in Huzhou
    • Shopping Cart Escalator, Zhejiang Aoma Elevator Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Aoma Elevator Co., Ltd. Country house Aluminium/Zinc Black
    Shopping Cart Escalator

    Aoma Elevator is a professional manufacturing and trading company in China. Our company mainly covers Passenger elevator, Home elevator, Sightseeing elevator, Cargo elevator, Escalator, Shopping car escalator and also do elevator spare parts. Now wel are exporting our products over the 30 countries in the world. we always puts customers first. Before placing an order, we will customize the elevators for you according to the different requirements of the customer, such as the specific specifications of the elevator shaft size, the height of the floor, the design of the machine room, the size of the elevator car. We know that every customer has different requirements for elevators, which is why customization is one of our top priorities.


    https://www.vksfujilift.com/

    Services
    Home lift
    Service areas
    Huzhou
    Address
    Qianghua Road, Nanxun Economic Development Zone, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province
    313000 Huzhou
    Macau SAR China
    +86-13157281285 www.vksfujilift.com
    Legal disclosure

    1：Mr. Roy

    Phone/WeChat/WhatsApp:

    +86 13958149738

     

    2：Ms. Ella

    Phone/WeChat/WhatsApp:

    +86 18969261375

     

    3：Mr. Jobair Phone/WeChat/WhatsApp:

    +86 18906722120

     

    4：Mr. steven

    Phone/WeChat/WhatsApp:

    +86 13157281285

     

    Skype:+86 18906722120

    Tel:+86-572-3636576

    E-mail: cyma@vksfujilift.com

