ZHEJIANG VOGUESHOWER SANITARY WARE CO., LTD.
Bathroom accessories in Taizhou
    As the living stand ard of end-users grows, the desire for higher personalization on the products and different expectations from different regions become more and more apparent. Vogue keeps shower panels developing a few dozens of new products annually thanks to the feedbacks on the customers and market research of our sales department. In 20 years, our product models have expanded extensively and panel materials range from single acrylic panel to aluminum panel, tempered glass panel, wash basin taps and bamboo panel, etc.


    Production

    Well organzied production management, Carry out 5S as always for high active.


    Social Responsibility

    Vogueshower never forget the social responsibility. Supply more than 300 jobs and opportunity for people, 100 rooms and all of food for the worker by free. Every year the Vogue team will visit and help people in poor.

    Services
    wash basin taps, sink faucets, and shower column
    Service areas
    Taizhou
    Address
    Yangyushan, HengJie Town, LuQiao, TaiZhou, ZheJiang, China
    318000 Taizhou
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57689227777 www.vaguel.com/product/shower-column-series
