Encino Dentistry is a full-service dental office that can provide you with all the
dental services including general dentistry, Invisalign, cosmetic treatments you need to
create and maintain a healthy smile. Your trusted local dentist in Encino. Encino Dentistry dental
clinic dentists offer the best teeth whitening, Invisalign, implants, veneers, tooth extraction.
Encino Dentistry dentists are dedicated to creating beautiful, long-lasting smiles in Encino CA, Tarzana,
Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, Reseda, Van Nuys, Burbank and neighboring communities.
- Services
- Encino Dentist
- Service areas
- Los Angeles
- Address
-
16133 Ventura Blvd. Ste. 445
CA 91436 Los Angeles
United States
+1-8189186070 encinodentistry.com