Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Encino Dentistry
Other Businesses in Los Angeles
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Encino Dentistry is a full-service dental office that can provide you with all the 

    dental services including general dentistry, Invisalign, cosmetic treatments you need to 

    create and maintain a healthy smile. Your trusted local dentist in Encino. Encino Dentistry dental 

    clinic dentists offer the best teeth whitening, Invisalign, implants, veneers, tooth extraction. 

    Encino Dentistry dentists are dedicated to creating beautiful, long-lasting smiles in Encino CA, Tarzana, 

    Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, Reseda, Van Nuys, Burbank and neighboring communities.


    Services
    Encino Dentist
    Service areas
    Los Angeles
    Address
    16133 Ventura Blvd. Ste. 445
    CA 91436 Los Angeles
    United States
    +1-8189186070 encinodentistry.com
      Add SEO element