Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
OPS Wines
Wine Cellars in London
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    OPS Wines was born of a moment of clarity in a well known London restaurant. 

    There was a gap in the wine list where Portugal should have been, a missing name among the giants of international wine production.

    Our mission is to bring the best wines of Portugal to the UK -  affordable, higher quality alternatives to the well known wine varieties that fill supermarket shelves and restaurant menus. We want London and the wider UK to open their minds, fill their glasses and drink with us, and enjoy a taste of the best of Portugal.


    Service areas
    London
    Address
    108 Druid St, Bermondsey
    SE1 2HH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7807218832 www.opswines.co.uk
      Add SEO element