OPS Wines was born of a moment of clarity in a well known London restaurant.

There was a gap in the wine list where Portugal should have been, a missing name among the giants of international wine production.

Our mission is to bring the best wines of Portugal to the UK - affordable, higher quality alternatives to the well known wine varieties that fill supermarket shelves and restaurant menus. We want London and the wider UK to open their minds, fill their glasses and drink with us, and enjoy a taste of the best of Portugal.



