Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Visionary Home Remodeling
Home Media Design & Installation in San Jose
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are a full-service home remodeling company in San Jose California. Founded in 2004 Visionary Home Remodeling is the fruit of the childhood passion of our owners for construction and interior design. For close to 20 years now, we have been perfecting and mastering our design skills in order to provide top quality service in any project. Our crew is friendly and helpful and will guide you in every step of the way. We specialize in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, room additions and other types of home remodeling.


    Services
    • Home Remodeling
    • kitchen remodeling
    • bathroom remodeling
    • room additions
    • garage conversions
    • general contractor
    Service areas
    • kitchen remodeling
    • bathroom remodeling
    • room additions
    • garage conversions
    • general contractor
    • flooring services
    • home constructions
    • San Jose
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    1580 Oakland Road, Suite C103
    95131 San Jose
    United States
    +1-8669598074 vhrca.com
      Add SEO element