Jalsa is known for providing you the best services of Indian food catering in the Bay area. We offer you a wide range of cocktail reception, buffet, or seated dinner for your event at affordable prices. We aim to make your event more exciting and unforgettable with our tasty and mouth watering recipes. To know more about our services, visit our website.
- Services
- food delivery san francisco
- catering san francisco
- Service areas
- San Francisco
- Address
-
525 Los Coches St
95035 Milpitas
United States
+1-4084803825 www.jalsasf.com