Yuyao Yuzhong Optical Instrument Co., Ltd.
Other Businesses in Ningbo
    • Yuyao Yuzhong Optical Instrument Co., Ltd. It is mainly engaged in the design of precision molds for optical instruments and medical instrument products, and manufactures and produces special high-precision, high-demand plastic parts. Such as: PEEK, PES, PSU, PMMA and other raw materials. Yuzhong adheres to the business philosophy of "customer first, forge ahead" and adheres to the spirit of "technological innovation, high-quality service, frank cooperation" to serve our customers.


    The company's superior geographical location and capable management team reduce transportation and labor costs; through strict control of procurement costs and the implementation of efficient telescope eyepieces production control, reduce production costs; professional R & D team and technical service team can continue to provide new models with higher cost performance product.


    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    No.32,East Puyan Bridge,Ditang Street,Yuyao City,Zhejiang Province,China
    315503 Ningbo
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57462264538 www.aquilatelescope.com/product/telescope
