Yuyao Yuzhong Optical Instrument Co., Ltd. It is mainly engaged in the design of precision molds for optical instruments and medical instrument products, and manufactures and produces special high-precision, high-demand plastic parts. Such as: PEEK, PES, PSU, PMMA and other raw materials. Yuzhong adheres to the business philosophy of "customer first, forge ahead" and adheres to the spirit of "technological innovation, high-quality service, frank cooperation" to serve our customers.





The company's superior geographical location and capable management team reduce transportation and labor costs; through strict control of procurement costs and the implementation of efficient telescope eyepieces production control, reduce production costs; professional R & D team and technical service team can continue to provide new models with higher cost performance product.



