Paymentusa LLC
Other Businesses in Las Vegas
    Accept Credit Cards For Free and Give Back To Your Favorite Charities

    Payment USA is changing the way America processes credit cards. Because of New Federal Law, you can now accept credit cards at 0%. This will add thousands back to your bottom line each year.

    The concept is simple. A customer is charged a small fee for their transaction, instead of the business owner paying a fee on every transaction. Each transaction helps donate to a charity instead of lining the pockets of some big merchant corporation.

    No Contract. No Cancellation Fees. 0% Rate. Free Merchant Terminal.


    Services
    • Online Merchant Account
    • Payment Gateway Solutions
    • Credit Card Processing
    • High-Risk Merchant Account
    • Ecommerce Merchant Accounts
    • Recurring Payment Processing
    Service areas
    Las Vegas
    Address
    6671 S Las Vegas Blvd #210
    89119 Las Vegas
    United States
    +1-8334937633 paymentusa.com
