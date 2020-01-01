Top Distributor of Annie Sloan Products in the USA

Being one of the top 4 distributors of Chalk Paint® Decorative Paint by Annie Sloan in the United states in 2020, we take pride in providing fast and accurate customer service for your online order. We ship Monday – Saturday across the country, including Alaska and Hawaii.

What to expect?

We carefully package your order and email you a tracking code. Be sure to check your spam for this tracking code. If your order arrives prior to 1 pm it will go out that same day and will ship via “USPS 3-Day Priority Mail” service. Keep in mind West Coast orders take a little longer than 3 days. The delivery clock starts the day after you order. EXAMPLE: If you order today before 1 pm, your package is generally picked up by 5 pm and entered to the local US Post Office Distribution Center by 7 pm, and then sent out the following day from there, thus starting Day 1. We have found that the Post Office provides a faster service than any other provider with less damage occurring to your order.



