Burj Al Taqah Est is a supplier of dehumidifiers, voltage stabilizers, air cooler, Desert Cooler, Industrial dehumidifier, voltage regulator, Water leak detection system, Outdoor cooler, Evaporative air coolers, GE UPS, Riello UPS, Swimming pool Dehumidifier, Portable dehumidifier in Dubai, UAE. Their services include the following:

1) Dehumidifier: Supply & installation of a commercial dehumidifier, room dehumidifier, dehumidifier for swimming pool room, small air dehumidifier. We offer humidity control solution for indoor pool rooms at an affordable price. Our product includes a desiccant dehumidifier for cold rooms, warehouses, and marine applications. According to the site, customers can choose a portable, ducted, or wall mount dehumidifier.

2) Servo Voltage stabilizer: Offering Servo voltage regulator, static voltage stabilizer & Static voltage regulators. We offer three-phase and single-phase automatic voltage stabilizers.

3) Water leak detection System: Single zone and multizone water leakage detection system with a leak sensor cable & probe leak detector.

4) Datacenter and server room: We supply, install, and commission server room equipment such as precision air conditioner raised access floor, environmental monitoring, Uniteruptiple power supply, Static transfer switch (STS), and frequency converter. We built a complete server room and data centers.

Burj Al Taqah Est provides services in Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Al Fujairah, and Umm al Quwain. For any further information, please contact us.





List of products:

• Dehumidifier

• Voltage stabilizer or voltage regulator.

• Water leak detection system or leak detector.

• Close control unit or precision air conditioner.

• Frequency converter.

• Static transfer switch (STS)

• Environmental monitoring system

• Datacenter and server room equipment.

• Dehumidifying equipment.

• Industrial dehumidifier or commercial dehumidifier.

• Swimming pool dehumidifier or indoor pool dehumidifier.

• Pool dehumidification system.

• Commercial dehumidification system

• Industrial dehumidification system

• Duct dehumidifier

• Wall mount dehumidifier.



