Ningbo Davison Machinery Manufacture Co Ltd
    • PTFE welding machine with single hot mold, Ningbo Davison Machinery Manufacture Co Ltd Ningbo Davison Machinery Manufacture Co Ltd
    PTFE welding machine with single hot mold
    • Ningbo Davison Machinery Manufacture Co,Ltd has set its strategic objective which is “high standard, high precision, zero defect”, by taking quality as life. Based on the working-style of “Honesty and Practicality, Persevering Unremittingly, Teamwork Spirit, Achieving Greatness”, our company would like to sincerely invite the global prospective customers to pay a visit and have a good cooperation for a splendid future together.
    • Our aim is to provide the market and the customers with customized solutions,Whatever a single product or complete sets of equipment.
    • The wholesale 3.2 kw Canvas Welding Machine markets, the applications, the customers are different but We has one unique philosophy to guide the latter to success.
    • For any problems or feedback from the customers,we will reply patiently and meticulously in time.



    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    No.199,Xinmei Rd, Gaoxin Zone ,Ningbo City,China
    315000 Ningbo
    China
    +86-57487630666 www.davison-machinery.com
