To do this, your home must be visible to as many potential buyers as possible. This is precisely the opportunity that I am offering you. Calling on the services of a real estate broker from Vendirect means benefiting from the strength of a network. Your property will be advertised on more than 30 real estate sites including the two most popular MLS ® and Centris ®who are known to reach a very large pool of potential buyers, completely free of charge. This visibility will consequently increase the number of visits to your home and thereby your chances of selling quickly. With Vendirect, the principle is simple, it consists of selling your property with the services of a broker, but if you wish, you can also try to find the buyer by yourself and thus save big on the commission. . You can still benefit from my expertise from start to finish.

Services courtier immobilier, agent immobilier, and real estate agent Service areas Salaberry-de-Valleyfield Address 67 Rue de Grande-Île

J6S 3M3 Valleyfield

Canada

+1-4508028888 stephaneduhaime.ca