At Firebox Pizza we are committed to simple, honest, everyday eats made from the finest, locally sourced produce. Specialised offering on the dine in and takeaway scene. Hosting a menu emblazoned with gourmet ingredients like fresh prawns, truffles, Australian made charcuterie and artisan cheeses, Firebox Pizza is not afraid to experiment with flavours.

By making smart choices and thinking holistically about every aspect of food production, it’s our mission to make some real tasty food without making a huge impact on the environment.



