Jamie brings her refined sense of thoughtful design and elevated aesthetics to each project in her care. Her approach is filled with a focused desire to distill the strength and beauty of each client’s goals. The results instill a sense of classic beauty through carefully curated elements that both bend the rules and evoke calm delight. Jamie’s approach to design draws deeply from the relationship between form and function. It reflects how each space must allow movement: of energy, of light, of its inhabitants, and of daily life. With her signature elements of a clean, organic, and refined choices, her spaces capture the style of the client while instilling a soothing serenity and richness that uplifts.

Services Interior Designer Service areas Austin Address 11509 Queens Way

78759 Austin

United States

+1-5128080343 jamienaugle.com