Party Hall in the Bronx

Arty Hall in the Bronx - Bx Party Spot is a private event venue for rent, available 7 days a week for any type of special occasion. The hall has 2500 sq ft of open space and is located on the first floor with handicap accessibility. We have multiple rooms available for events of all size to accommodate 40-240 guests. Party planner friendly.

BX Party Spot is available for rent for your special day. Decorate it the way you like. Our pricing is based on the day of the week your event will be reserved. We always do our best to work with you. Our banquet hall is designed for you to plan the party according to your needs and budget. You can put together the perfect party by doing the party planning yourself. Affordable pricing.



