Whether you are buying or selling a home, you should always include the services of a licensed, and certified inspector such as myself. As a certified inspector by the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors(InterNACHI) I must meet more requirements than the average inspector. Pass the InterNACHI's online Inspector Examination annually. Adhere to the industry's Code of Ethics by InterNACHI in addition to state provided ethics. Successfully complete annual continuing education courses set forth by InterNACHI.













Address : 26 evansfield green nw, Calgary, AB T3P 1J9, Canada





Phone : 14032003134





Email : dave@tempestgroup.ca





Visit : https://tempestinspections.com



