San Jose Stucco &amp; Plastering
General Contractors in San Jose
    • A paint job may upgrade your curb appeal, but a brand-new layer of stucco can make it break the glass ceiling! Provide your San Jose, CA home with an easy-to-wash, premium finish or simply make it look new again without breaking the bank. Either way, San Jose Stucco & Plastering will place a team of fully insured, trained contractors at your disposal.


    Can’t move to a new home altogether? Why not simply make your home look brand new? San Jose Stucco and Plaster has been providing San Jose, CA homes with fresh-looking makeovers for over 5 years. 


    We’re no team of simple paint-and-brushers. Our stucco contractor crew is fully ensured and equipped, our rates competitive, and our materials all top-tier. That means that the stucco and replastering projects we do for homes and commercial clients are all durable, beautiful, and safe. 


    Are you trying stucco for the first time? Let us know and we’ll schedule a thorough initial consultation free of charge: choose from a variety of finishes that provide superb noise isolation, simple upkeep, and designer-worthy quality.


    Services
    • Stucco Contractors in San Jose California
    • Stucco Repair San Jose California
    • Plastering Contractors in San Jose California
    Service areas
    San Jose
    Address
    137 E St James St #4
    95112 San Jose
    United States
    +1-4082901546 stuccosanjose.com
