It annually produces 1.2 million sets of air-conditioners,1.4 million sets of water dispensers,1.2 million sets of ice machine and chest freezer,0.6 million sets of ice makers,0.4 million of fireplaces and 0.2 million of professional cooling machines.





Hicon products are well sold to more than fifty countries and regions, such as the USA ,Japan, Canada, Spain, France and Italy. More and more foreign customers become the sole agents for Hicon products in their own areas.





Hicon is ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS certified company and Hicon products have international approvals of CE, GS, UL, ETL and CB.