We are Garland Decks & Patios located in Garland, Texas. Simply put we specialize in outdoor and backyard living spaces centered around decks and patios. Having a deck to enjoy your backyard with friends and family is special and we've made deck and patio building our specialty. Our team can handle everything from ideas and designs to material selection and of course with constructing the perfect backyard deck. Our carpentry skills can be used to build outdoor kitchens, gazebos, custom decks, simple decks, resurface and repair your existing deck, to build patio covers, pergolas, and balconies. We also offer waterproofing for decking surfaces. When you're looking for a deck and patio builder in Garland, TX give us a call for a free quote.