Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garland Decks &amp; Patios
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Garland
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We are Garland Decks & Patios located in Garland, Texas. Simply put we specialize in outdoor and backyard living spaces centered around decks and patios. Having a deck to enjoy your backyard with friends and family is special and we've made deck and patio building our specialty. Our team can handle everything from ideas and designs to material selection and of course with constructing the perfect backyard deck. Our carpentry skills can be used to build outdoor kitchens, gazebos, custom decks, simple decks, resurface and repair your existing deck, to build patio covers, pergolas, and balconies. We also offer waterproofing for decking surfaces. When you're looking for a deck and patio builder in Garland, TX give us a call for a free quote.

    Services
    • Deck Builders in Garland Texas
    • Custom Deck Builders in Garland Texas
    • Deck Builders in Dallas Texas
    • Outdoor Kitchen Builders in Dallas Texas
    • Patio Deck Designs Garland Texas
    • deck contractors Garland Texas
    • deck installation Garland Texas
    • deck building company Garland Texas
    • deck installation contractor Garland Texas
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    Garland
    Address
    4710 Concord Dr
    75042 Garland
    United States
    +1-9724309321 decksgarland.com
      Add SEO element