Chuck Glott was a 15 year smoker, and had the signs to prove it. High stress levels, low energy, and the constant itch for a cigarette. Chuck needed a change. A friend introduced Chuck to vaping as a way to kick the habit, and a new passion was born.
Not only did Chuck kick the habit, he dedicated himself to this new-found passion. Coming from a background in a granite company, Chuck was used to hard work. He dove in to the vaping world and studied endlessly, learning all he could. From these early days, the idea was born – to share this passion with vapers all across Lothian, Maryland, and to give more smokers a chance to quit.
Years later, Vape Jungle stands the test of time. Having expanded to multiple locations in the region, We are still dedicated to the same ideas. Giving everyone the chance to experience the world of vaping and help people looking for alternatives to cigarettes.
- Services
- 9 South E-Liquid
- Aqua E-Liquid
- Bad Drip Labs
- Beard Vape Co
- Bomb Sauce E-Liquid
- Burst E-Liquid Casadaga Liquids
- Charlie Nobel E-Liquids
- Chubby Vapes
- Cloud Nurdz
- Country Clouds E-Liquids Cuttwood E-Liquids
- Dinner Lady
- Glas Basix Series
- Hard Menthol E-Liquid
- Innevape E-Liquids
- Jam Monster E-Liquids
- Juice Head E-Liquid
- Liquid Art
- Mad Hatter E-Liquid
- Naked100 E-Liquids
- Nomenon E-Liquid
- North Shore Vapor Propaganda E-Liquid
- Vapetasia Salt Nicotine
- Yogi E-Liquid
- Show all 23 services
- Service areas
- Lothian
- Address
-
5486 Southern Maryland Blvd, MD
20711 Lothian
United States
+1-2405217881 thevapejungle.com