Chuck Glott was a 15 year smoker, and had the signs to prove it. High stress levels, low energy, and the constant itch for a cigarette. Chuck needed a change. A friend introduced Chuck to vaping as a way to kick the habit, and a new passion was born.





Not only did Chuck kick the habit, he dedicated himself to this new-found passion. Coming from a background in a granite company, Chuck was used to hard work. He dove in to the vaping world and studied endlessly, learning all he could. From these early days, the idea was born – to share this passion with vapers all across Lexington Park, Maryland, and to give more smokers a chance to quit.





Years later, Vape Jungle stands the test of time. Having expanded to multiple locations in the region, We are still dedicated to the same ideas. Giving everyone the chance to experience the world of vaping and help people looking for alternatives to cigarettes.



