Colorado Medical Solutions is a bio identical hormone replacement therapy and anti-aging clinic in Colorado Springs, CO. We specialize in HRT for men and women. In addition, we have departments for Regenerative Medicine, Stem cell treatments and other anti-aging options. Colorado Medical Solutions is a full service functional medicine and integrative medicine practice. Aside from our Anti-Aging and holistic practices, Dr. Jones DC is a certified ABC Chiropractor and Weight loss specialist. His knowledge of human bio-mechanics and functional anatomy ties into his Chiropractic and Stem Cell Therapy practice. Stem Cells and PRP injections are used to treat musculoskeletal injuries and joint pain.



