Capital Tree Removal provides high-quality, professional tree removal and tree care services for Canberra and the surrounding region. Our skilled and qualified arborists are highly experienced at tree removal, lopping, pruning, stump grinding, and trimming across the Canberra area. Our service areas also include Yass, Queanbeyan, Bungendore, Cooma and Goulburn regions.





Do your trees need some pruning? Maybe some low-hanging branches are becoming a risk to passers-by? Capital Tree Removal is here to help with all of your tree removal and tree care needs.



