50 Years back, people used to visit oil stores with an empty container to purchase Cold Pressed Oil in retail. Cold Pressed Oil is originally manufactured in traditional way by extracting oil from seeds using wood crusher, made of East Indian Walnut (known as Vaagai Maram in Tamil) which is pressed with a very heavy stone that is wheeled by bullocks. Cold squeezing alludes to Marachekku Oil in Chennai acquired through squeezing natural products or seeds within a Walnut wood crusher, made in surrounding of nature’s own land of Tamil Nadu by Pattikadai’s, an old trusted name in natural oils.