Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cardea Concrete
General Contractors in Los Angeles
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Cardea Concrete
    Cardea Concrete
    Click to complete

    Cardea Concrete is one of the elite providers of concrete floor services in Los Angeles California. Our portfolio includes multimillion dollar homes, high end offices, to large industrial properties. We provide our clients protective coating for their concrete surfaces from various types of wear and tear.


    Services
    • Polished Concrete
    • Concrete Sealers
    • Epoxy flooring
    • Polyurethane Traffic Coating
    • Decorative Coating
    • Coating Resurfacing
    • Garage Floor Coating
    • Metallic Epoxy
    • Flakes System
    • Quartz Coat
    • Concrete Contractors in Los Angeles
    • Cardea Concrete Los Angeles
    • Show all 12 services
    Service areas
    Los Angeles
    Address
    4242 S. Victoria Ave.
    90008 Los Angeles
    United States
    +1-2137554108 cardeaconcrete.com
      Add SEO element