Dr. Brook Choulet, founder of Choulet Wellness, is a concierge psychiatrist in Scottsdale, AZ. She is committed to delivering the highest level of mental and physical wellness care consisting of individualized treatment plans to promote personal growth. Dr. Choulet’s treatment modalities include medication management, therapy, and wellness assessments.
Dr. Choulet is always the only person communicating her clients, which defines her exclusive services and highly personalized care. Dr. Choulet understands the importance of using evidence-based treatments. She has longer appointment times to ensure all aspects of the client are addressed for the best outcome. Choulet Wellness emphasizes lifelong mental and physical health. Her treatment focus is on giving you the tools for sustained changed.
- Services
- Psychiatrist
- Child Psychiatrist
- Psychiatrist near me
- Child Psychiatrist near me
- Concierge Psychiatrist
- Concierge Therapist
- Concierge Psychiatrist near me
- Concierge Therapist near me
- Private Practice Psychiatrist
- Scottsdale Psychiatrist
- Paradise Valley Psychiatrist
- Private Practice Psychiatrist near me
- Top Psychiatrist near me
- Therapist near me
- Psychotherapy near me
- Top Psychiatrist in Scottsdale
- Top Psychiatrist in Paradise Valley
- Scottsdale Therapist
- Scottsdale Psychotherapy
- Depression Treatment near me
- Anxiety Treatment near me
- Scottsdale Counseling
- Mental Health Specialist near me
- Depression Treatment
- Anxiety Treatment
- Wellness Center near me
- Life Coach near me
- Wellness Center
- Life Coach
- Performance Psychiatry near me
- Wellness clinic near me
- Performance Psychiatry
- Wellness clinic
- Mental Health Specialist
- Psychiatrist in Scottsdale
- Show all 35 services
- Service areas
- Scottsdale
- Address
-
7702 E Doubletree Ranch Road, Suite 300
85258 Scottsdale
United States
+1-4803705656 chouletwellness.com