Dr. Brook Choulet, founder of Choulet Wellness, is a concierge psychiatrist in Scottsdale, AZ. She is committed to delivering the highest level of mental and physical wellness care consisting of individualized treatment plans to promote personal growth. Dr. Choulet’s treatment modalities include medication management, therapy, and wellness assessments.

Dr. Choulet is always the only person communicating her clients, which defines her exclusive services and highly personalized care. Dr. Choulet understands the importance of using evidence-based treatments. She has longer appointment times to ensure all aspects of the client are addressed for the best outcome. Choulet Wellness emphasizes lifelong mental and physical health. Her treatment focus is on giving you the tools for sustained changed.