Carpet Cleaning Services
General Contractors in New York
    • We are a family owned business providing carpet cleaning services in New York City for over a decade. For all this time, we have managed to build expertise on any type of carpet, area rug, upholstery, and oriental rug cleaning. Apart from this, we are recognized for the organic care that we provide that not only helps to retain the original look of the carpet but also sanitizes the fabric for better health of your family.

    Services
    • Carpet cleaning nyc
    • carpet cleaning ny
    • carpet cleaning New York
    Service areas
    New York
    Address
    188 E 70th St
    10021 New York
    United States
    +1-9176335512 nycarpetcleaningservices.com
