Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Huzhou Lucky Bridge Polishing Co Ltd
Other Businesses in Huzhou
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Plastic Centrifugal Disc Polishing Machine, Huzhou Lucky Bridge Polishing Co Ltd Huzhou Lucky Bridge Polishing Co Ltd
    Plastic Centrifugal Disc Polishing Machine

    Mass Polishing provides a complete and perfect solution when solving

    product surface treatment problems for our customers. We make the most

    reasonable choices for finishing machine, finishing media and finishing

    compound based on the material performance, structural shape, size,

    surface state and final surface requirement of the Centrifugal

    Disc Finishing Machine Factory products.

    Mass Polishing Company has always been committed to providing customers

    with high-quality surface treatment products and advanced surface

    treatment processes.

    Lucky Bridge / Mass Polishing Co., Ltd

    258 Dongbang Road

    Huzhou, Zhejiang 313000

    China

     

     

    Tel: +86 572 3518886

    Fax: +86 572 3510996

    E-Mail: info@masspolishing.com

     

    Full Name: Dennis Qiu

    WeChat: +86 18768381618

    WhatsApp: +86 18768381618

    Skype: zjhzqioukai@live.com

    Services
    China Centrifugal Barrel Finishing Machine Manufacturers
    Service areas
    Huzhou
    Address
    258 Dongbang Road,Huzhou
    313000 Huzhou
    China
    +86-5723518886 www.masspolishing.com
      Add SEO element