Mass Polishing provides a complete and perfect solution when solving

product surface treatment problems for our customers. We make the most

reasonable choices for finishing machine, finishing media and finishing

compound based on the material performance, structural shape, size,

surface state and final surface requirement of the Centrifugal

Disc Finishing Machine Factory products.

Mass Polishing Company has always been committed to providing customers

with high-quality surface treatment products and advanced surface

treatment processes.

Lucky Bridge / Mass Polishing Co., Ltd

258 Dongbang Road

Huzhou, Zhejiang 313000

China

Tel: +86 572 3518886

Fax: +86 572 3510996

E-Mail: info@masspolishing.com

Full Name: Dennis Qiu

WeChat: +86 18768381618

WhatsApp: +86 18768381618

Skype: zjhzqioukai@live.com