Adding value to your home is always a worthwhile investment. It means a better quality of life for your family and additional financial benefit benefit later when you decide to sell. BruceBuilt, LLC is the team of professionals you need no matter what type of project you wish to undertake. We are a home remodeling contractor that specializes in renovation work for kitchens and bathrooms, room additions and new home construction.





We handle jobs of all sizes and work hard to ensure a quality outcome that is completed on time and within budget. As part of our service as remodeling contractors, we like to take time with each client to figure out what customized design best suits your needs and desires, then we work hard to bring your plans to life with our highly skilled craftsmanship.





We are delighted to be serving the residents of McMinnville and the surrounding areas, including Yamhill County, Marion County, Lincoln County, Tillamook County, and Clatsop County.







