Basement Finishing Plus
General Contractors in Fredericksburg
    • Basement Finishing Plus is a company in Fredericksburg, Virginia, that specializes in making old, unfinished basements look like new. Whether you plan to finish the space and use it as a workshop, a man cave where you and your friends can watch games or you want to add a kitchen and/or bathroom to make it an extension of your home, we are here to help. It is common to find homes in the area that have incomplete basements and we want to help change that. We know that with your vision and our unique skills, we can turn your basement into something that is unlike anything you have seen before. Give us a call so we can discuss your options.

    Services
    • basement finishing contractors fredericksburg
    • basement finishing contractors near me fredericksburg
    • basement remodeling contractors fredericksburg
    • home builders in fredericksburg
    • custom home building contractors in fredericksburg
    Service areas
    Fredericksburg
    Address
    1109 Prince Edward St
    22401 Fredericksburg
    United States
    +1-5404411730 basementfinishingfredericksburg.com
