Deakin Milani
General Contractors in Brisbane
Reviews
    • Deakin Milani Solicitors and Notary is a Brisbane based law firm, specialising in property law and general practice. For over 80 years, we’ve been proudly standing up for Queenslanders. We work tirelessly to build long-term client relationships with our hands-on approach. By putting in the time and effort to personally get to know our clients’ circumstances, we have proudly delivered many years of successful resolutions. We're specialised Property And Conveyancing Lawyers & Have Represented Property Owners And Developers, And Advised Clients On Various Property-Related Matters. We've also been assisting clients with their wills and estate planning requirements for over 80 years.


    Services
    Lawyer and Solicitors
    Service areas
    Brisbane
    Address
    Level 12/324 Queen St
    4000 Brisbane
    Australia
    +61-732217750 deakinmilani.com.au
