Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rizzo Conference Center
Other Businesses in Chapel Hill
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Rizzo Conference Center

    , a Chapel Hill hotel, combines

    sophisticated meetings with a serene setting, integrated instructional

    technology, and award-winning service. Experience Southern hospitality at this

    Durham, NC hotel, just minutes away from the University of North Carolina -

    Chapel Hill and the quaint yet vibrant downtown.

     


    Services
    • Chapel Hill Resorts
    • Hotel Rooms Chapel Hill Nc
    Service areas
    Chapel Hill
    Address
    27517
    27517 Chapel Hill
    United States
    +1-9199132098 www.destinationhotels.com/rizzo-conference-center
      Add SEO element