Alexandria Tree Services Unlimited wants to make Alexandria, VA greener than ever. We handle orchard management, pruning, trimming, landscaping, and emergency tree removal.





The arborists, tree doctors, and experienced contractors working for Alexandria Tree Services Unlimited will help you make the most of your oaks, fruit trees, and pines – or remove them safely when the time comes. Big, lush trees are the sign of a healthy Alexandria, VA yard and the crowning jewel of your landscaping efforts. Arborists are just the magicians who make it happen! Call us to learn more about stump grinding, tree treatments, and pruning services.



