Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Jingbei Technology (Zhejiang) Co, Ltd.
Other Businesses in Ningbo
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • JBE TWO AXIS SERVO DRIVEN TRAVERSE ROBOT SERIES, Jingbei Technology (Zhejiang) Co, Ltd. Jingbei Technology (Zhejiang) Co, Ltd. Living room Plastic Wood effect
    JBE TWO AXIS SERVO DRIVEN TRAVERSE ROBOT SERIES

    Jingbei Tehcnology (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. is famous a China 2/3/5 Axis Servo Robots Manufacturers and servo Traverse robot

     5 Axis Servo Robots Arm company for injection molding machine, our factory located in the beautiful Taihu Lake, the center of the Yangtze River Delta, and the industrial belt of 

    2 axis servo robot arm

     Changxing Lijiaxiang Industrial Zone. which was established in 2012 and registered in 2017, and our company is determined to forge ahead, develop and innovate, and establishes long-term cooperative relationship with Zhejiang University of Technology, a key university in Zhejiang Province, with the batch of "Excellence Plan".

    Service areas
    Ningbo
    Address
    Industrial Zone, Lijiaxiang, Changxing, Huzhou, Zhejiang, China
    313000 Ningbo
    Macau SAR China
    +86-5726559837 www.zjjbrobot.com
      Add SEO element