Jingbei Tehcnology (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. is famous a China 2/3/5 Axis Servo Robots Manufacturers and servo Traverse robot

5 Axis Servo Robots Arm company for injection molding machine, our factory located in the beautiful Taihu Lake, the center of the Yangtze River Delta, and the industrial belt of

2 axis servo robot arm

Changxing Lijiaxiang Industrial Zone. which was established in 2012 and registered in 2017, and our company is determined to forge ahead, develop and innovate, and establishes long-term cooperative relationship with Zhejiang University of Technology, a key university in Zhejiang Province, with the batch of "Excellence Plan".