Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
HIYK DESIGN
Interior Architects in George Town
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • HIYK DESIGN
    Click to complete

    HIYK Design is a Penang based Interior design firm which mainly focuses on Residential

    and Commercial projects.


    Professionally formed by the expert, we are trained to provide a

    wide range of services such as interior and exterior design, space planning,

    building extension, architectural planning, landscaping design and other

    construction works.


    We are not merely creating innovative spaces, but also transform

    your space to be more stylish, luxury and contemporary.


    Transforming clients’ space practically with the aesthetic touch

    is our forte. By believing that “a creative and well-designed space could bring

    out the unique character of yours”. Our approach is simple, we are here to

    deliver turnkey design services that will fulfill your expectation through

    collaboration and exceptional service.



    Services
    Interior Design, Renovation, and Consultant
    Service areas
    George Town
    Address
    18, Medan Sungkai, Taman Kampar
    10460 George Town
    Malaysia
    +60-137783827
      Add SEO element