HIYK Design is a Penang based Interior design firm which mainly focuses on Residential

and Commercial projects.





Professionally formed by the expert, we are trained to provide a

wide range of services such as interior and exterior design, space planning,

building extension, architectural planning, landscaping design and other

construction works.





We are not merely creating innovative spaces, but also transform

your space to be more stylish, luxury and contemporary.





Transforming clients’ space practically with the aesthetic touch

is our forte. By believing that “a creative and well-designed space could bring

out the unique character of yours”. Our approach is simple, we are here to

deliver turnkey design services that will fulfill your expectation through

collaboration and exceptional service.







