HIYK Design is a Penang based Interior design firm which mainly focuses on Residential
and Commercial projects.
Professionally formed by the expert, we are trained to provide a
wide range of services such as interior and exterior design, space planning,
building extension, architectural planning, landscaping design and other
construction works.
We are not merely creating innovative spaces, but also transform
your space to be more stylish, luxury and contemporary.
Transforming clients’ space practically with the aesthetic touch
is our forte. By believing that “a creative and well-designed space could bring
out the unique character of yours”. Our approach is simple, we are here to
deliver turnkey design services that will fulfill your expectation through
collaboration and exceptional service.
- Services
- Interior Design, Renovation, and Consultant
- Service areas
- George Town
- Address
-
18, Medan Sungkai, Taman Kampar
10460 George Town
Malaysia
+60-137783827