Wow Breakfast Cafe is a Bulimba-based eatery that strives to satisfy appetites with a plethora of breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes. Sweet and savoury food treats can be complemented with a choice of freak milkshakes, iced coffees or smoothies, The pet-friendly cafe also offers high tea experiences, custom ordered cakes & venue / function room hire. Choose from our unique selection of Breakfast, Brunch & Lunch dishes including classics like "Not Just Smashed Avocado", Acai Bowls, our famous "Crab Island", Classic Burgers, Pancakes. Try our famous Oreo & Caramel Milkshake, Unicorn Vanilla Milkshake, Strawberry Milkshake and more! We also have healthy smoothies and freshly squeezed juice. Bring your pets for some homemade dog treats!



