Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Quality Kitchen Bath Designs
Bathroom Designers in Queensbury
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Quality Kitchen & Bath is committed to guiding homeowners in selling the value of their expertise and services in an industry. It is undoubtedly a professional’s essential resource for the knowledge and skills needed to effectively collaborate with the entire project team – including the consumer. With various design trends and remarkable product innovations, our skilled staff are fully armed with the tools to give you kitchen bath a complete makeover.


    Services
    • kitchen remodeling
    • kitchen remodel
    • kitchen cabinets
    • bathroom designs
    • bathroom remodeling
    • bathroom tiles
    Service areas
    Queensbury
    Address
    69-14 Fresh Meadow Lane
    11365 Queensbury
    United States
    +1-3474105224 qualitykitchenbathdesignsny.com
    Legal disclosure

    Working Hours:

     Mon – Fri: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

      Add SEO element