Quality Kitchen & Bath is committed to guiding homeowners in selling the value of their expertise and services in an industry. It is undoubtedly a professional’s essential resource for the knowledge and skills needed to effectively collaborate with the entire project team – including the consumer. With various design trends and remarkable product innovations, our skilled staff are fully armed with the tools to give you kitchen bath a complete makeover.
- Services
- kitchen remodeling
- kitchen remodel
- kitchen cabinets
- bathroom designs
- bathroom remodeling
- bathroom tiles
- Service areas
- Queensbury
- Address
-
69-14 Fresh Meadow Lane
11365 Queensbury
United States
+1-3474105224 qualitykitchenbathdesignsny.com
Legal disclosure
Working Hours:
Mon – Fri: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM