Computers-Akron-Ohio
Electricians in Akron
Services

  • Recycling Akron Ohio
  • Document Shredding Akron Ohio
  • electronics recycling akron ohio
    Our focus is data destruction and electronic recycling for small and large companies. We offer on-site data destruction as well as pick-up of computers and electronics for businesses.Hard drive shredding and HIPAA Compliance – The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a federal law mandating higher standards of privacy and security for health-related information. Many businesses are subject to this regulation including all types of healthcare offices, nursing homes, insurance offices, dentist offices and others. Shredding sensitive data prior to disposal is a key component of HIPAA compliance.

    Service areas
    Akron
    Address
    530 Grant St
    44311 Akron
    United States
    +1-3308006657 summitecycle.com
