Our focus is data destruction and electronic recycling for small and large companies. We offer on-site data destruction as well as pick-up of computers and electronics for businesses.Hard drive shredding and HIPAA Compliance – The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a federal law mandating higher standards of privacy and security for health-related information. Many businesses are subject to this regulation including all types of healthcare offices, nursing homes, insurance offices, dentist offices and others. Shredding sensitive data prior to disposal is a key component of HIPAA compliance.