Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Extreme Cleaning Queen LLC
Other Businesses in Scotia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    This is a residential and commercial cleaning service. We clean offices and people’s home.

    We do deep cleaning, basic cleaning, move in and out cleaning, apartment cleaning, bathroom cleaning, kitchen cleaning, and etc.


    Services
    • House cleaning service
    • House cleaning service near me
    • deep cleaning
    • deep cleaning near me
    • basic cleaning
    • basic cleaning near me
    • apartment cleaning
    • apartment cleaning near me
    • kitchen cleaning
    • kitchen cleaning near me
    • Move in Cleaning Services
    • Move in Cleaning Services near me
    • Move out Cleaning Services
    • Move out Cleaning Services near me
    • Commercial Cleaning
    • Commercial Cleaning near me
    • Residential Cleaning Services
    • Residential Cleaning Services near me
    • Commercial Cleaning Services
    • Commercial Cleaning Services near me
    • Show all 20 services
    Service areas
    Scotia
    Address
    127 Mohawk Ave
    12302 Scotia
    United States
    +1-5189519655 www.ecleaningqueen.com
      Add SEO element