Welcome to Express Network that aims to provide a revolutionary internet experience for all. Being a division of Mediaone, we are one of the top Fiber Optic Broadband Internet Service Providers in Thiruvalla. We are dedicated to providing you with the very best internet surfing experience that offers high stable speeds, unlimited data limits & prompt customer service. Our plans are available at prices you can afford. We have come a long way from our beginning as a cable TV service. Being one of the best internet service providers in the area, we have successfully executed various fiber infrastructure projects across several areas in Thiruvalla. Over the past few years, our main priority has been to provide affordable, stable high-speed broadband Internet and Internet Leased Line in Thiruvalla. Being a technology-oriented company, Express Network keeps pace with the newer, faster and dynamic world of internet needs. Getting quicker and uninterrupted internet is now easier than ever. We hope you enjoy our service as much as we enjoy offering them to you at affordable prices.
- Service areas
- Thiruvalla
- Address
-
35/163, Ground Floor, Mount Zion Plaza, SCS Jn, Kerala
689101 Thiruvalla
India
+91-9020229922 www.expressnetwork.in