Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eastern Therapy and Massage of Delray
Other Businesses in Delray Beach
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Business Email: xinli_lili@hotmail.com


    Boutique Spa in Delray Beach FL with services including Ashiatsu Deep Tissue Massage, Asian Massage, Facials, essential oils, and Waxing and Acupuncture. We also offer Acupuncture and eastern aromatherapy. Hot rocks, cupping to remove toxins from the body. stop by today for friendly service and a great atmosphere. We focus on relaxing your mind and body so you feel much more at ease when you leave.


    Keywords: Massage Therapy, Delray Beach Massage Therapy, Acupuncture Delray Beach, Eastern Aroma Therapy, Ashiatsu Deep Tissue Massage


    Open Hours: Mon - Sun: 9:30 am - 9:30 pm


    Payment: all major credit cards, Visa, Mastercard, Amex



    Service areas
    Delray Beach
    Address
    801 SE 6th ave suite 100
    33483 Delray Beach
    United States
    +1-5613304739 delraymassageandtherapy.com
      Add SEO element