Claytons Fencing
Fencing & Gates in Great Missenden
Reviews
    • A good fence says a lot about your home. At Clayton Fencing, we understand this completely. Our fencing solutions have made numerous homes in and around Buckinghamshire look stylish and still be safe. With over 25 years of experience, Clayton Fencing provides fences that are built to last. With options ranging from the close board, chain link, picket or soundproof fencing, we can give you the fence of your choice without burning a hole in your pocket. We also specialise in commercial and security fencing, tree surgery and tree removal. Contact us now, and we will be more than happy to offer you a personalised quote.


    Email id: claytonsfencing@aol.com

    Services
    Fencing Contractors, Tree Surgery, and Tree Removal
    Service areas
    Great Missenden
    Address
    20 Fairacres, Prestwood
    HP16 0LD Great Missenden
    United Kingdom
    +44-1494890737 www.claytonsfencing.co.uk
